Home » Rhino news, and more…: Rhino User Webinar: SubD Outline for Gems Using Grasshopper
News

Rhino news, and more…: Rhino User Webinar: SubD Outline for Gems Using Grasshopper

by admin
Rhino news, and more…: Rhino User Webinar: SubD Outline for Gems Using Grasshopper

Rhino User Webinar

04 October 2023, 16:00 (CEST)

In the words of Aurelio Perugini: “From the request of a friend of mine, Chiocca Gianluca, from the jewelery shop of the same name in Terracina (LT), I was presented with the opportunity to create a definition of Grasshopper for a ring with a diamond outline. I wanted to make a fairly soft outline so I thought I’d take advantage of the SubDafter which I imagined that by creating a definition this would also be useful in other parts of the ring and I could exploit it in subsequent projects.

Often definitions of this type are complex and require a lot of time, I tried to make a simple project, and I wanted to share this experience with other users who may have the same needs as me.

Self-taught, since 1999 I have taught CAD for jewelry with Rhinoceros in the professional schools of Valenza, (AL) in Milan and at the Master for jewelery at the University of Eastern Piedmont. In recent years, in parallel with my activity as a planner and designer for Il Sole Gioielli, a manufacturing company from Valenza, I have been carrying forward with my partner, Gianfranco Guzzo, the project of a plugin for jewellery, EasyJewels3D.”

See also  A return to the French Revolution?

You may also like

Fake Accounts and Tosha Khana Case; Asif Zardari...

Cuban Government Acknowledges Difficulties in Guaranteeing Regulated Food...

Young university student was found dead inside a...

Jiangmen City Emphasizes Implementation of General Secretary Xi...

Tim, Vivendi requests publication of legal opinions on...

We will not leave this friendship

North Korean Regime Adds Nuclear Power Status to...

Get ready: this is what the marches will...

Jilin Province Expects 30% Increase in Grain Output,...

Micron’s EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy