Rhino news, and more…: Rhino User Webinar: SubD Outline for Gems Using Grasshopper

Rhino User Webinar

04 October 2023, 16:00 (CEST)

In the words of Aurelio Perugini: “From the request of a friend of mine, Chiocca Gianluca, from the jewelery shop of the same name in Terracina (LT), I was presented with the opportunity to create a definition of Grasshopper for a ring with a diamond outline. I wanted to make a fairly soft outline so I thought I’d take advantage of the SubDafter which I imagined that by creating a definition this would also be useful in other parts of the ring and I could exploit it in subsequent projects.

Often definitions of this type are complex and require a lot of time, I tried to make a simple project, and I wanted to share this experience with other users who may have the same needs as me.

Self-taught, since 1999 I have taught CAD for jewelry with Rhinoceros in the professional schools of Valenza, (AL) in Milan and at the Master for jewelery at the University of Eastern Piedmont. In recent years, in parallel with my activity as a planner and designer for Il Sole Gioielli, a manufacturing company from Valenza, I have been carrying forward with my partner, Gianfranco Guzzo, the project of a plugin for jewellery, EasyJewels3D.”

