The car hits him with the rear view mirror and then flees: the cyclist ends up in a ditch

The car hits him with the rear view mirror and then flees: the cyclist ends up in a ditch

SAN QUIRINO. Auto pirate flees after hitting a cyclist who, following the collision, loses his balance and ends up in a ditch. The accident took place shortly after 6 pm in via San Rocco in San Quirino, on Christmas day. The 56-year-old cyclist is fortunately ruined on grassy ground.

The ambulance, the ambulance, the helicopter, sent by Sores, rushed to the scene. The 56-year-old wasn’t particularly hurt, he only took a good blow, so much so that he was transported in green code to the Pordenone hospital. The carabinieri of the Sacile mobile radio rate also rushed to the spot for the reliefs. Public video surveillance images will be examined to locate the runaway car. The investigations are ongoing.

The car hit the cyclist with the rear-view mirror, then the driver drove away without stopping to provide assistance.

