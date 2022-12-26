Home Sports Two excellent sets, then the dark. From Rold Belluno served by San Donà
Da Rold Logistics Belluno throws away the derby with the Volley team club San Donà. At the Spes Arena the guests overturn the two sets lead of the hosts and win the tie-break.

In the Boxing Day match valid as the first day of the second round and played in front of a beautiful audience (about five hundred fans) the rhinos got off to a good start, winning the first 25-21 and the second with an advantage 30-28, but at allow Paolo Tofoli’s sextet to turn the tide of a game that seemed well directed. Thus the Venetians secure the third 25-20, the fourth 25-15 and the tie-break 15-12.

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO-VOLLEYBALL TEAM CLUB SAN DONÀ 2-3
FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 4, Novello 22, Graziani 13, Saibene 9, Mozzato 9, Stufano 8, Martinez L1; Paganin, Galliani, Guolla, Ostuzzi 1, Pierobon L2; in Candeago and Guastamacchia. Coach Gian Luca Colussi.
VOLLEY TEAM CLUB SAN DONÀ: Baratti 1, Mandrilaris 27, Umek 24, Dalmonte 12, Mazzanti 4, Trevisiol 8, Bassanello L; Palmisano, Mazzon 1; in Dal Col, Parisi, Tuis. Herd Paolo Tofoli.
Referees: Alessandro Somansino from Teramo and Ruggero Lorenzin from Treviso (videocheck: Alessandro Scapinello from Treviso)
Partial: 25-21, 30-28, 20-25, 15-25, 12-15.
Note: for Da Rold Logistics Belluno winning hits 6, wrong hits 22, blocks point 7; for San Donà di Piave bv 4, bs 23. mp 8. Duration set: 25′, 38′, 25′, 23′, 18′. Approximately 500 spectators present.

