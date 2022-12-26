TEHRAN – Activists in Iran denounced the December 25 death of Saha Etebari, a 12-year-old girl, killed after regime agents opened fire on the car she was traveling with her parents in Hormozgan province. The news was also picked up by independent journalists in Iran, including Ali Javanmardi.

Since the protests began, ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini after being arrested for violating the rules on the veil, numerous minors have died during the repression of the demonstrations.

Among the younger victims, the little one Kian Pirfalak, forty days ago. A large crowd gathered near his grave near Izeh in the southwest of the country. The BBC reports it in the Farsi edition. The 40th day of the death of a person in Iran is traditionally celebrated as the end of mourning and in the last three months these celebrations have become an occasion for protests and demonstrations against the regime. The father and mother of 10-year-old Kian were driving home on the evening of November 25 with their two children when they were hit by shots fired by police officers who intervened to quell the protesters at Izeh. The father was injured and hospitalized, while Kian was killed.

According to the boy’s mother, the officers shot them deliberately, but the official Iranian government version claims that the shooting was the work of “terrorists”.