The Casablanca Stock Exchange traded in green

The Casablanca Stock Exchange ended its trading today, Thursday, on the green note.

Its main index, “MAZI”, which includes all financial transactions of stock type, increased by 0.43%, moving to 11,735.54 points.

The “MASI.20” index, which reflects the performance of 20 companies listed on the stock exchange, achieved a gain of 0.53%, to reach 953.72 points.

In turn, “MASI.ESG”, the index of companies with the best “ESG” rating, increased by 0.47%, settling at 879.56 points.

The “MASI Mid and Small Cap” price index for small and medium-sized companies listed on the stock exchange recorded a rebound of 0.18% to 930.02 points.

With regard to international indices, the “FTSE-CSE Morocco 15” index closed with a gain of 0.6% to 10,860.32 points, as well as the “FTSSE Morocco All-Liquid” index, which increased by 0.49% to 9,839.86 points.

