Roger Velasquez. The Chocó in the Independence of Colombia. 1965.

Rogerio Velásquez Murillo was born in Sipí, Chocó, in 1908 and died in Quibdó in 1965. He studied in Tunja and Popayán, and graduated as an ethnologist. He published his essays in different media such as the “Colombian Magazine of Folklore”, the “Colombian Magazine of Anthropology”, the “Magazine of the University of Antioquia”, the “Cultural and Bibliographic Bulletin of the Bank of the Republic”, and in various newspapers. He was a novelist, poet, historian, ethnologist, educator, humanist.

The full text of The Chocó in the Independence of Colombia can be read in

Content

Introduction: Brief print of the land, Camino.

First part, The reasons for independence,

The economic province a) Regional agriculture, b) Mining, c) Towns, d) Taxes. e) Education. Social classes. The royalty. The landlords. The priesthood. The Indian. The black. The floating mass. The rebellions of the mob.

Part two 1810-1820

revolutionary news. Independence of Choco. The stellar moment. The terrible year. Execution of Tomas Pérez. Sentence of Domingo Martínez.1816-1819. Coastal activities. The decisive days. News of the liberators. 1. Jose Maria Cancino. 2. Nicolas Gamba and Valencia. 3. Joaquin Acosta. 4. Miguel Montalvo. 5. Miguel Buch.

