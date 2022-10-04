

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue a cold wave blue warning, and there will be heavy to heavy rain in Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei and Henan in the next three days



Today (October 4th) is the fourth day of the National Day holiday. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave blue warning. It is expected that the cold wave will continue to affect the central and eastern regions of my country in the next three days. The temperature in the north will be low. As the cold wave goes south, the high temperature in the south will also end quickly. To adjust the dress in time, beware of colds.

Yesterday, the cold wave and high temperature weather were rare on the same stage. Many places north of the Huaihe River were affected by the cold wave, causing strong winds to cool down. Meteorological monitoring showed that the temperature in northern North China and eastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, central Liaoning and other places dropped by 12 to 18 degrees Celsius. Gusts of magnitude 9 to 11. In the south of the Huaihe River, the maximum temperature above 37℃ has further expanded, reaching 40℃ in Jiangxi, Anhui, Fujian, Hubei and other places, and Hefei, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Nanchang, Changsha and other places have broken the local record for the highest temperature in October .

Today, the cold wave continued to move southward, and the cooling range expanded to the south. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue warning of cold wave. Affected by the cold wave, today, the high temperature has retreated to the south of the Yangtze River. In southern Henan, central and eastern Hubei, most of Anhui, central and northern Jiangsu, northern Hunan, and northern Jiangxi, there will generally be a cooling of 14-20 °C, with local cooling. will exceed 20°C. However, there are still high temperature weather in southern Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Fujian, central and eastern Guangdong, and northeastern Guangxi. Among them, parts of central and southern Jiangxi, most of Fujian and northern Guangdong can reach above 37 °C. Tomorrow, cold air will arrive in southern China, and the high temperature process in the south will end.

The meteorological department reminded that the high temperature in early October in the south and the current round of cold wave weather are relatively highextremeAfter the cooling, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will change from the previous significantly high to significantly low, and the temperature fluctuates violently. Everyone should adjust their clothes in time to avoid catching a cold.

In the next three days, there will be heavy to heavy rain in Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei and Henan

In terms of precipitation, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that in the next three days, my country’s main rain belts will press to the south, and Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan and other places will have heavy to heavy rains, and it is necessary to prevent adverse effects on travel.

The collision of cold and warm air has brought a wide range of rainy weather. According to meteorological monitoring, yesterday, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shandong, and northern Jiangsu and Anhui. Sichuan Guangyuan, Bazhong, Suining, Shaanxi Hanzhong, Ankang , Shangluo, Hubei Shiyan, Shandong Zibo, Weifang and other places have heavy rainstorms. Today and tomorrow, the main rain belt will press to the south, and the precipitation intensity will also weaken. The Central Meteorological Observatory has lifted the blue rainstorm warning this morning, but it is expected that by the 6th, the northeastern Sichuan Basin, southern Shaanxi, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, etc. There are still moderate to heavy rains, with torrential rains in some areas.

Meteorological experts reminded that some areas in Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui and other places have strong rainfall and local strong convective weather. It is the National Day holiday. Please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling; northeastern Sichuan and southern Shaanxi The meteorological risk of mountain torrents and geological disasters in other places is high, and it is necessary to avoid going to the hidden disaster points as much as possible. At the same time, precipitation in Hunan, Jiangxi and other places is still scarce, and meteorological drought will continue to develop. It is also necessary to save water and fight drought.

