

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange warnings for cold waves, and the minimum temperature in many places in the south will be close to freezing



Yesterday, the cold wave weather “outcropped” in the northwest region. Strong winds and cooling weather appeared in northern and western Xinjiang, western Inner Mongolia, and central and western Gansu. The increased wind speed of 23 stations including Alar in Xinjiang and Qilian in Qinghai broke through or reached historical Extreme values, the temperature drop in some areas reached 12-20 ℃. It is expected that in the next three days, in addition to severe cooling, strong winds, sand and dust, and large-scale rain and snow, there will be freezing rain in Jilin, Liaoning, Guizhou, Hunan and other places. Please pay attention to precautions.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the 28th to the 30th, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern regions will drop by 10-16°C successively. Central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, northern Shanxi, eastern Jilin, central and southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, southern Jiangxi, southern Hunan, and Guangxi Parts of Northeast China, eastern Guizhou and other places have experienced a cumulative drop in temperature of 18-20°C, and local areas can reach above 20°C. There are sand and dust weather in parts of Northwest China and northern North China. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue orange cold wave warnings this morning.

After the cold wave passes, the minimum temperature in many places in the south will freeze to freezing point. For example, the minimum temperature in Changsha, Hunan Province was 16.2°C yesterday, and it will drop to 0°C on the 30th; the minimum temperature in Hangzhou was 15.1°C yesterday, and it will also drop to 0°C on December 1. . In the north, it is difficult to maintain a temperature above 0°C. It is expected that the highest temperature in Beijing will only be -3°C on the 29th, and it will drop to -8°C in Shenyang on the 30th. It is expected that around December 1, the minimum temperature of 0°C will be pressed southward from the north of Jiangnan to the south of Guizhou.

Affected by the cold wave weather, from the 28th to the 29th, there were moderate to heavy snowfalls in northeastern Inner Mongolia and eastern Jilin, local blizzards, and local freezing rain in northeastern Liaoning and eastern Jilin; parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and other places There are heavy to heavy rains, and local heavy rainstorms.

From the night of the 29th to December 1st, some areas in northeastern Sichuan, northeastern Chongqing, Hubei, Guizhou, and northern Jiangnan will experience rain and sleet or snow successively. Among them, Guizhou, Hunan, southern Hubei, northern Jiangxi, There are freezing rain or ice particles in parts of southern Anhui and other places.

Meteorological experts reminded that around November 30, the temperature in the northern region will start to rise from west to east, and the temperature in the southern region will slowly rise from December 2. It is expected that the low temperature in most parts of the south will last for about 5 days, and the body will feel unbearably damp and cold. Please strengthen measures to prevent cold and keep warm, and beware of colds, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. In addition, Jilin, Liaoning, Guizhou, Hunan and other places also need to pay attention to the possible adverse effects of freezing rain on traffic travel.

