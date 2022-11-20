Home News The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue yellow warnings for heavy fog in Hebei, Shandong and other places where there is a strong fog with visibility less than 200 meters_Hangzhou Net
The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue yellow warnings for heavy fog in Hebei, Shandong and other places where there is a strong fog with visibility less than 200 meters

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 19:19

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue yellow warnings for heavy fog in Hebei, Shandong and other places where there is a strong fog with visibility less than 200 meters

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue yellow warnings for heavy fog. Local areas such as Hebei, Shandong, and other places have strong dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 19:19

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 18:00 on November 20:

It is estimated that from the night of November 20th to the morning of the 21st, there will be sights with visibility less than 1 km in southern Beijing, Tianjin, central and southern Hebei, northwestern and southern Shandong, northern and southeastern Henan, northern Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, and northern Zhejiang. Foggy weather. Among them, parts of southeastern Beijing, northwestern Tianjin, western Hebei, southern Shandong, northern Henan, and central and northern Jiangsu have strong dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters, and local visibility is less than 50 meters. In addition, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the southern waters of the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait and the coastal waters of the Liaodong Peninsula.

Defense Guidelines:

1. Due to the low visibility on land, the driver should control the speed to ensure safety.

2. Measures shall be taken at airports, expressways and ferry terminals to ensure traffic safety.

3. Vessels sailing and operating should strengthen their lookout, control their speed, keep a safe distance for navigation, and drive carefully to ensure safe navigation.

(Original title: The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue yellow warnings of heavy fog in Hebei, Shandong and other places where there is a strong fog with visibility less than 200 meters)

