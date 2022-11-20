Help each other and walk together (harmony)

On November 16, President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali. The two heads of state reached an important consensus on jointly building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and agreed to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership next year as an opportunity to create a new pattern of high-level cooperation. The two heads of state lead China-Indonesia relations to a stable and long-term development from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, which will surely benefit the two peoples and make greater contributions to global peace, cooperation and development.

In recent years, under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, China-Indonesia relations have flourished, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality. In July this year, President Joko Widodo paid a successful visit to China, and the two heads of state agreed to establish the general direction of jointly building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future. This time in Bali, the two sides unanimously decided to uphold the traditional ideas of Chinese civilization of “relationship and good neighborliness” and “harmony in diversity” and the Indonesian concept of “mutual assistance and cooperation” and “same goal through different routes”, follow the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and peacefully coexist for five years. This principle and the Bandung spirit, to jointly build a community with a shared future between China and Indonesia, to create a model of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results among major developing countries, a model of common development, a model of fairness and justice, and a pioneer of South-South cooperation, which further enriches the connotation of bilateral relations . The two sides signed the Action Plan for Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2022-2026), systematically planning and deploying exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries in the next five years, which will help to continue to deepen the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and promote the construction of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future Be realistic.

The two heads of state jointly watched the trial operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and watched the video showing the achievements of cooperation between the two countries. As a flagship project for the docking of China-Indonesia development strategies and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway has become a symbol of friendship and a common pride between the two countries. As the first high-speed railway in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway will shorten the travel time between Jakarta and Bandung from the current 3 hours to 40 minutes after it is completed and opened to traffic, which will effectively promote the local economic and social development and enhance the level of regional connectivity .

Both China and Indonesia adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, share the same ideas and propositions, share common interests, and have their future and destiny at stake. The two sides carry out a higher level of exchange of experience in governance and administration, and jointly promote modernization, which can improve the well-being of the two peoples. The two sides agreed to continue to promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and “Global Ocean Fulcrum” cooperation, and build new flagship projects such as the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor” and “Two-National Parks” to create a new pattern of high-level cooperation between the two countries Demonstrative.

Both China and Indonesia are committed to strengthening multilateralism, resolutely safeguarding the rights and interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, and jointly demonstrating the responsibility of major developing countries. The two countries focus on cooperation in key areas such as poverty reduction, rural revitalization, food security, and financing for development, and create highlights to implement global development initiatives, which will make positive contributions to the realization of stronger, greener, and healthier global development, and promote global governance towards a more sustainable development. Development in a fair and reasonable direction. Indonesia will hold the rotating chair of ASEAN next year. China and Indonesia will work together to implement the consensus of the China-ASEAN 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Dialogue Relations, promote open regionalism, and deepen the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, which will help promote the construction of the “Five Homes” and build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

It is the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times for China and Indonesia to help each other and go hand in hand. The two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and continue to move towards the goal of jointly building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future. (People’s Daily)

