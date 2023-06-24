The “Central Reserve” thwarts a new suicide attack by the “Rapid Support” militia at dawn today, inflicting heavy losses on them

Sudani Net:

A force from the rebel “Quick Support” militia attacked the headquarters of the “Central Reserve” police for the second time in a week, and tried to surprise the reserve forces at dawn, but the “Abu Tira” forces were on the lookout for them and were following their movements, as they were able to repel an attack by the militia with more than 100 vehicles, some with motorcycles. .

The selfish attack resulted in the killing and capturing of large numbers of the rebel militia, including the commander of the attacking force, and the seizure of a number of cars and weapons, which are still being counted.

The “Quick Support” militia had tried a few days ago to attack the camp of the “Central Reserve Forces”, but they were defeated and suffered heavy losses.

Their new suicidal attack comes in an attempt to seize any camp to gather their dispersed forces and to try to achieve any victory after losing all their camps in the capital and the states.

