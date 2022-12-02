Home News The Cesiomaggiore school canteens are cutting back on organic products
News

The Cesiomaggiore school canteens are cutting back on organic products

by admin
The Cesiomaggiore school canteens are cutting back on organic products

Children will eat “organic” but only half, until March 2023. The persistence of the economic and energy crisis is also reflected on the tables in the school canteen with the reduction of the short chain for all food products, from dairy products to fruit and vegetables to meat and fish, and the “topping up” with 100% non-organic foods.

To complain and report this problem is the Camst company, to which the assignment for school catering has been renewed for the current year. As highlighted and described in the decision by the Municipality, last month the company requested a derogation from the supply of some short-chain products, as per the service contract, due to procurement difficulties from the suppliers it uses and who can concern from time to time yogurt, eggs and fruit juices, fruit, vegetables, legumes, cereals, bread, rice, flour, potatoes and polenta, dairy products, meat and derivatives, fish. The Municipality granted the derogation, which however could not be limited to December 1st, considering that the supply problems persist. It is granted until the end of March next year.

But the Municipality, through the offices, has recommended that “as a percentage of organic and other references, it remains stable at 50 percent”. And it provides that “notification is given to the offices whenever the product in question is replaced”.

It is not excluded that other derogations may be granted if the situation should remain critical in the near future. But if “the substitution of the products will bring down the minimum required percentage of organic envisaged in the service contract”, the Municipality will have to “provide for a revision of the final price to the company”.

See also  Weather, Sicily "burns" with heat: over 30 degrees

In the Belluno area, for years, school catering has also focused on social agriculture and fair trade. The Camst company has been dealing with school canteens in the province for years and this year the service was reconfirmed, among other Municipalities, by Cesiomaggiore.

You may also like

Giorgetti: no amnesty, it’s not government management. Court...

In the footsteps of the Inquisition – Stefano...

Beijing’s optimized ride management measures will start next...

Ivrea, Gramsci’s gym inaugurated with basket shots by...

Maneuver, Court of Auditors: rules on cash and...

Work, the great desire to escape: almost one...

Migrants, shipwreck of children: prescription for the two...

【404 Library】Red Star News｜Xingtai, Hebei Province Restricts the...

Rebellin death: this is how the truck driver...

Olympic Foundation, Cortina renounces its place in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy