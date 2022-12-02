Home Sports France, Griezmann: “VAR sucks, you can’t cheer. I was among the first…”
Sports

France, Griezmann: “VAR sucks, you can’t cheer. I was among the first…”

by admin
France, Griezmann: “VAR sucks, you can’t cheer. I was among the first…”

Bitter controversy of the Atletico Madrid forward against technology

Antoine Griezmannstriker ofAtletico Madrid and of the French national team, had scored the equalizer in the match that closed the group stage of the France against the Tunisia, only to have it revoked after a check by the referee to the VAR. These are some statements by the former Barcelona player at the press conference:

“I think I was already one of the first to have a goal disallowed by VAR, it was against Spain. It sucks, you’re not allowed to celebrate as you’d like. Yes, I’m disappointed, but unfortunately that’s how it went. Maybe because we were already qualified I think if we were still playing something then things would have been different.”

December 2nd – 8.15pm

© breaking latest news

See also  From the bench to the chair, Gotti teaches the NATO commanders a lesson

You may also like

Juventus, Agnelli’s statements from wiretaps

Serbia-Svizzera 2-3: goals on Shaqiri, Mitrovic, Vlahovic, Embolo...

World cup odds, Argentina-Australia: 1 + No Goal...

Alpine skiing, Lake Louise descent: success for Sofia...

Juve investigation, Agnelli met other presidents: “We crash”

Euroleague, 11th day: Red Star–Virtus Bologna 83-74

Qatar 2022 World Cup: how many missed penalties!...

Ktm 790 Adventure 2023: how the renewed medium...

Ghana-Uruguay 0-2: De Arrascaeta scores twice, Ayew misses...

The top 16 of the World Cup has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy