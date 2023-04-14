Home News The Chancellor of Justice made a comment on the work of the city government
The Chancellor of Justice made a comment on the work of the city government

The Chancellor of Justice made a comment on the work of the city government

Due to problems with a couple of residents, the rally will not be organized on the streets of Haapsalu next year. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise drew the attention of the Haapsalu city government to answering the questions of the townspeople and granting permission for public events.

A resident of Haapsala appealed to the Chancellor of Justice, who did not receive an answer to the questions posed to the city government. The citizen wrote to the city government about the public rally organized in Haapsalu twice – last year on April 22 and this year on February 22. In the first letter, the citizen expressed his distaste for organizing a rally on his home street, Raudtee street, and wanted the city government to show permission for the organization, asked about the noise level and street closures, and complained about the problems: noise, stones flying into the garden. In the second letter, the applicant inquired about the organization of this year’s rally.

