The Unter teachers’ union it will continue this Friday with the second day of unemployment defined for this week. Hence there will be no classes in most schools in Río Negro. The union reported that Thursday’s membership was 85%.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Unter’s strike was defined on Monday at a Congress in Roca and others will also be added three days with force measurements next week.

On Wednesday, the union reported that it presented the defense to the summary initiated by the provincial Ministry of Labor for not complying with the mandatory conciliation issued last month and He requested that Minister Jorge Stopiello withdraw from the mediation due to “his partiality in the conflict.”

Unter accused “lack of objectivity and impartiality (of Stopiello), because it does not guarantee the independent procedure that the regulations establish.”

In its formal response, the teachers’ union also called for that “the nullity of all the accusations formulated in the administrative act initiated”.

Health workers strike for 48 hours

On Wednesday and Thursday, the workers united in the Río Negro Public Health Union Association (Asspur) held a 48 hour provincial strike.

His claim was asking for the opening of salaries, job insecurity, for building improvements in hospitals and that there be a supply of resources and supplies, among other points.



