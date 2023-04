August 31, 2015. After a weekend full of information and movement, the Open Day at the Federal Ministry of Health ended on August 30, 2015. Almost 9,000 visitors strolled down the red carpet. They got an impression of the work of the BMG and saw a varied program. The “Always stay on the ball” campaign showed that they were also physically active. 149,895 points were earned at various stations – to the delight of Berlin day care centers.

