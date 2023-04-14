STARTUP

1241 Eastern Swiss dare to take the step into self-employment – ​​despite the uncertainty Will company start-ups reach a new record in 2023? The first three months suggest so. Over 13,000 new companies were founded throughout Switzerland. Record values ​​are also being recorded in eastern Switzerland.

Farewell to dying shops? In Eastern Switzerland, 80 new retail companies have been founded in the last three months. Image: Michel Canonica

Despite inflation, war and the energy crisis, the Swiss are still happy to fulfill their dream of owning their own company. In the first quarter of this year, 13,599 companies were founded throughout Switzerland. That is not only around seven percent more than in the previous year, it is also more than in the first quarter of the previous record year 2021, as the Institute for Young Companies reports. The start-ups in 2023 could surpass the record, as the IFJ writes.

This also applies to Eastern Switzerland. In the cantons of St.Gallen, Thurgau and the two Appenzells, 1241 companies were founded in the first three months of this year, 45 more than in the previous year. The number of company foundations in the canton of St.Gallen has increased significantly: 748 companies were founded here, 56 more than in the previous year. However, Appenzell Ausserrhoden recorded a decline, where the number fell by 11 to 74.

take the chance

Pascal Hollenstein from the Institute for Young Entrepreneurs sees one reason for the increase in start-ups in the crisis itself. Often these are part-time self-employed. Among them are those who turn a hobby into a job on the side, but also those who offer their experience and skills part-time in a mandate. In return, more and more companies are turning to freelancers and external service providers due to a lack of staff. How strong this effect is cannot be said, says Hollenstein. “But the statistics show that more sole proprietorships and general partnerships are being set up, which are often the choice for part-time self-employed people.”

As usual, new craft businesses were founded most frequently in the last three months. In the canton of St.Gallen there were 126, ten more than in the same period last year. As in the Swiss average, significantly more hairdressing and beauty salons were founded in Eastern Switzerland. But what is striking in eastern Switzerland is the increase in retail businesses, says Hollenstein. In the canton of St.Gallen alone, these increased by 14 percent to 80. Just a few years ago, there was often talk of shops dying, he says. «The St.Gallen location promotion has certainly made a very good contribution here.»