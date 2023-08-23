The Cheapest and Most Expensive Cities to Live in Florida Revealed

MIAMI.- A recent study conducted by FloridaRentals.com has revealed the cheapest and most expensive cities to live in Florida. The research took into account various factors such as the cost of groceries, transportation, clothing, and utilities, among others.

According to the analysis, Hollywood emerged as the cheapest place to live in Florida, with a score of 61.29 out of 100. Fort Myers followed closely behind as the second cheapest city in the state. It was found that the cost of clothing offered the biggest savings for residents in these areas.

On the other hand, Tampa was ranked as the most expensive city in Florida. The study found that leisure and transportation were the two most costly factors in this city. Miami was not far behind, occupying the 26th spot in the ranking, just three places ahead of Tampa.

The study examined 29 cities in Florida and assigned them scores based on eight determining factors. These factors included housing, entertainment, groceries, clothing, transportation, and utilities and bills.

For instance, the study found that the average cost of a pair of jeans in Hollywood was $35, while the average price for a one-way ticket on public transportation was just $2. In terms of clothing, utilities, and bills, Boca Raton scored the highest. The average cost of a monthly cell phone plan with calls and 10GB+ data in Boca Raton was $43.

Bradenton excelled in the housing, utilities, and bills categories, with the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center being $1,500. On the other hand, Tampa proved to be the most expensive city in the state, with leisure and transportation being the primary contributing factors. A one-bedroom downtown apartment in Tampa had a median cost of $2,091.89, while renting a tennis court for an hour on the weekend cost around $20.99.

This study provides valuable insights for individuals looking to relocate to Florida or for current residents who want to manage their expenses better. By understanding the cost-of-living dynamics in different cities, individuals can make informed decisions regarding their financial planning and budgeting.

Overall, the study showcases the varying affordability levels across different cities in Florida, allowing individuals to navigate and choose the living arrangement that aligns with their economic needs and preferences. Whether it is the budget-friendly Hollywood or the vibrant Tampa, each city offers a unique living experience along with its own price tag.

