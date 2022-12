The eighty migrants aboard the NGO ship Rise Above have found a “safe haven” in Taranto. At 6.43 on 24 December, the ship arrived at the Apulian port of call, site of one of the national hotspots for welcoming refugees. The ship had initially been destined for Roccella Jonica – the Calabrian locality had been identified as a safe port for disembarkation – then she was diverted to Taranto.