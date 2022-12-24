This provides for, on a voluntary basis, the opening of the primary care doctor’s office on a cycle of choice on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in order to offer the population a point of reference for the provision of all those services that can be managed ordinarily in the GP outpatient clinic, and thus avoid the congestion of the Emergency Department with improper accesses.

Indicatively, medical studies will have to guarantee the following hours: from 8.00 to 12.00 and from 14.00 to 17.00.

Alternatively, the ASL will make primary care doctors available to doctors with a single role at its facilities. The service will be totally free for patients residing in the Liguria Region.

“It is clear that in order to reduce the congestion of the emergency rooms, especially in a period in which the viral circulation of Covid and flu is high, it is necessary to strengthen local structures” declared the president of the Liguria Region John Toti and the health commissioner Angelo Gratarola.

This is why the Liguria Region has mobilized. On the one hand there are the “Flu Points” which “represent the responses of the local health authorities to take care of patients with symptoms of medium-low complexity with flu syndromes”. On the other hand, “general practitioners take the field. The signing of the agreement with Fimmg represents a further strengthening of local medicine either in individual studies or in districts on Saturdays and holidays”.

The agreement stipulated with the general practitioners of Fimmg also provides, considering the current serious lack of availability on the part of the doctors of the medical guards found by the Ligurian local health authorities and the consequent greater work commitment falling on doctors with agreements in the sector, an additional fee for each hour of activity exceeding the 108 monthly hours.

December 23, 2022

