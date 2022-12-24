Home Health Agreement signed between the Liguria Region and family doctors
Health

Agreement signed between the Liguria Region and family doctors

by admin
Agreement signed between the Liguria Region and family doctors

This provides for, on a voluntary basis, the opening of the primary care doctor’s office on a cycle of choice on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in order to offer the population a point of reference for the provision of all those services that can be managed ordinarily in the GP outpatient clinic, and thus avoid the congestion of the Emergency Department with improper accesses.

23 DIC – The Regional Council of Liguria has entered into an agreement with general practitioners which provides for, on a voluntary basis, the opening of the primary care doctor’s office on a cycle of choice on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in order to offer population a reference point for the provision of all those services that can be ordinarily managed in the GP’s outpatient clinic, and thus avoid congestion in the Emergency Department with improper access.

Indicatively, medical studies will have to guarantee the following hours: from 8.00 to 12.00 and from 14.00 to 17.00.

Alternatively, the ASL will make primary care doctors available to doctors with a single role at its facilities. The service will be totally free for patients residing in the Liguria Region.

“It is clear that in order to reduce the congestion of the emergency rooms, especially in a period in which the viral circulation of Covid and flu is high, it is necessary to strengthen local structures” declared the president of the Liguria Region John Toti and the health commissioner Angelo Gratarola.

This is why the Liguria Region has mobilized. On the one hand there are the “Flu Points” which “represent the responses of the local health authorities to take care of patients with symptoms of medium-low complexity with flu syndromes”. On the other hand, “general practitioners take the field. The signing of the agreement with Fimmg represents a further strengthening of local medicine either in individual studies or in districts on Saturdays and holidays”.

See also  Arco and its fast charging technology towards Piazza Affari

The agreement stipulated with the general practitioners of Fimmg also provides, considering the current serious lack of availability on the part of the doctors of the medical guards found by the Ligurian local health authorities and the consequent greater work commitment falling on doctors with agreements in the sector, an additional fee for each hour of activity exceeding the 108 monthly hours.

December 23, 2022
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Regions and Asl

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

“My mental health…” It is goodbye?

Christmas binges? Fat on hips and buttocks protects...

Blood in the urine: the possible causes, with...

Tori Spelling has health problems, Christmas in the...

the miracle at the Polyclinic of Modena

What is the paroxysmal positional vertigo that Elisa...

Sudden death of Elia Ricci, the manager of...

The vegetables to eat to color our health...

Lukaku ready to take back Inter: gym between...

Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy