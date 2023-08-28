Home » “The City of Fog” .. Sultan Al Neyadi publishes a picture of London from space – Al Ghad Channel
News

“The City of Fog” .. Sultan Al Neyadi publishes a picture of London from space – Al Ghad Channel

by admin
“The City of Fog” .. Sultan Al Neyadi publishes a picture of London from space – Al Ghad Channel

The Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, published a picture of London, which he took while he was on board the International Space Station.

Al-Neyadi wrote, through his account on the X platform: “London is a city of fog.”

He added, “I share with you this picture from space of the capital of the United Kingdom… the city of beautiful gardens, Big Ben, and historical palaces… Can you see some of these famous landmarks in the picture?”

Al Neyadi’s mission aboard the International Space Station will end within days.

And the Dubai Media Office wrote, via the X platform: “A few days, and the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will return to Earth after spending 6 months on board the International Space Station.”

He added, “The months during which he accomplished the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.”

See also  Real Madrid – Juventus: Last endurance test before the start of the season

You may also like

Broward Fire Captain and Resident Killed in Helicopter...

Vallenato singer Luisra Solano would have stabbed her...

China and Japan Swap Diplomatic Protests Over Fukushima...

Germany: Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. –...

In videos and photos.. the arrival of Lieutenant...

Kevin McCarthy Supports Impeachment Inquiry Against President Biden

strong earthquake was felt in Cali and western...

Jianghai District Holds Meeting to Advance Rule of...

The Beijing Plan: Leave or Stay?

Daedong Mobility, ‘Docent Chair Robot’ experience event

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy