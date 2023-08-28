“The City of Fog” .. Sultan Al Neyadi publishes a picture of London from space – Al Ghad Channel

The Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, published a picture of London, which he took while he was on board the International Space Station.

Al-Neyadi wrote, through his account on the X platform: “London is a city of fog.”

He added, “I share with you this picture from space of the capital of the United Kingdom… the city of beautiful gardens, Big Ben, and historical palaces… Can you see some of these famous landmarks in the picture?”

#London Fog City 🇬🇧🌫️ I share with you this picture from space of the capital of the United Kingdom.. The city of beautiful gardens, Big Ben, and historical palaces.. Can you see some of these famous landmarks in the picture? pic.twitter.com/ydStfM31aU — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 28, 2023

Al Neyadi’s mission aboard the International Space Station will end within days.

And the Dubai Media Office wrote, via the X platform: “A few days, and the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will return to Earth after spending 6 months on board the International Space Station.”

He added, “The months during which he accomplished the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

