Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Ye Sen reported that on the evening of October 21, the city’s epidemic prevention and control video conference was held to analyze and judge the current situation, and to rearrange and redeploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Mayor Li Xiangyu presided over the meeting and emphasized that it is necessary to insist on keeping the word at the forefront, tightening the string of epidemic prevention and control at all times, and scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, so that thoughts are not chaotic, efforts are not reduced, measures are not loose, and responsibilities are not empty Keeping the two lines, firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control, keep the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, effectively stabilize the economic market, and ensure social stability and order.

Lu Zhijun, Yan Hongxin, Yang Kejun, Zhang Songwen, Chen Weizhong, Shao Hua, Xu Tong and other municipal leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting informed the current problems existing in the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, deeply analyzed the reasons, and put forward requirements for the next step.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to unify ideas. Taking epidemic prevention and control as the top priority at present, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, domestic rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. Do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to recognize the situation clearly. Always maintain a high degree of vigilance, deeply understand the complexity and seriousness of the epidemic situation, further improve the political position, and hold steady political responsibilities, so that the ideological attaches great importance to not fluke, the responsibilities are comprehensively compacted without slack, and the actions are solid and strong without slackening. , to ensure that the responsibilities of various prevention and control work are clear, the tasks are clear, and the actions are rapid.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to prevent external input. Guard the foreign personnel, strictly report, verify, and control the personnel coming (returning) to Bian to ensure that the foreign risk personnel are managed immediately when they land, and no one is missed. Guard the foreign vehicles, and effectively strengthen the management of the foreign freight vehicles and drivers and passengers of the enterprise; guard the key parts, follow the code scanning inspection work process of the road service points in Kaifeng City, pay close attention to the high-speed railway station, railway station, bus station, high-speed service area and other parts, standardize Set up service points for entering Bian, strictly check the location code, itinerary code and 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificate of all drivers and passengers, and guide them to carry out “on-the-ground inspection”, and sign the commitment letter of health notification for incoming (returning) Bian personnel. Keep the outer defense line, strengthen the control of rural and field trails, draw small units, stick to the defense line, and effectively eliminate blind spots and plug loopholes.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to prevent rebound from within. Continue to carry out normalized nucleic acid testing to ensure that all required inspections are carried out, and to continuously improve the quality and efficiency of testing; strengthen the application of site codes, consolidate local responsibilities and industry department supervision responsibilities, and ensure that every progress must be scanned, code scanning must be inspected, and code inspection must be strict . Strictly control gathering activities, insist that all kinds of activities are not held unless it is necessary, and can be online or offline. We advocate changing customs and habits, simplifying and doing less and doing new ones, so as to minimize the risk of transmission. Strictly manage public officials, insist on not going out of the city or across counties (districts) unless necessary, take the lead in complying with epidemic prevention regulations, and strengthen self-protection. Strengthen emergency response, strengthen on-duty on-duty, normal standing, and be on duty 24 hours a day to ensure that in the event of an emergency, it can be dealt with in place as soon as possible.

The meeting demanded to be persistent. Strengthen confidence, systematically summarize the experience of epidemic prevention and control in our city, and strengthen the belief that “no victory will never be withdrawn”. Effective connection, seamless connection, no dead ends. Be patient, increase awareness of normalized epidemic prevention and control, improve various measures for normalized epidemic prevention and control, and do a good job of tracking and inquiring about the normalized epidemic prevention and control work, so that preventing the epidemic becomes everyone’s action goal and action consciousness. Unite as one, and resolutely shoulder the responsibility of the county and district, the supervision responsibility of the industry department, the main responsibility of the unit, and the responsibility of personal protection, so as to ensure that the work is continuous and the task is not in vain.

The meeting also informed the city’s safety and stability work, and put forward requirements for keeping the bottom line of “four absolutely never happen”.