The Civil Society requests the arbitration of President Fatshi

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO is invited to take substantial decisions regarding the socio-political crisis prevailing in the province of South Kivu.

This call is from the civil society of this province in a declaration signed this Tuesday, April 18, 2023 by more than thirty civil society organizations in Bukavu, capital of the province of South Kivu.

These organizations ask the President of the Republic to find a transitional voice to relieve the population of this corner of the country and restore its image already tarnished by those in power.

»The Head of State can either find someone more or less neutral who will respond directly without interference from the vultures; or, then, since the management of men has failed, to find a woman capable of governing South Kivu until the end of her term of office “, note these civil society actors in this declaration.

In this document, the latter also invite the Sama Lukonde government to stop aggravating an already rotten situation by stopping the cacophony of its various ministers, and that the Prime Minister can put order in his shop.

In addition, the signatories ask the political class of South Kivu to come and explain to the population through a frank dialogue, their current game and how the said population benefits from the current circuit.

However, they invite the population of South Kivu to reorganize in a civic way to express their fed up with the zero elected re-elected campaign.

It should be recalled that for more than a year, a permanent crisis has reigned between the provincial executive and the Provincial Assembly of South Kivu.

Jules Ninda