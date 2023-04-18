Home » Conservative Party and La U define not to support the health reform
Conservative Party and La U define not to support the health reform

“Therefore, we reaffirm our position of not supporting the text of the health reform as presented by the Government, since all the proposals presented are not included,” said the leader of the national conservatism.

In the midst of this, none of the positions both for and against have at least 12 votes to decide on the future of the health reform. That is why the traditional parties (Liberal Party, Conservative Party and U Party) will have a decisive vote in the discussion.

In fact, during the night prior to the debate, the president of the Liberal party, Cesar Gaviria, called a meeting with his House bench to discuss his position on whether or not to support it. The liberal representatives that make up the Seventh Commission were also present at said meeting: María Eugenia Lopera, Hector Chaparro, Germán Rozo and Hugo Archila.

How is the support for health reform?

The seventh Commission of the Chamber, it should be remembered, is chaired by the representative to the Chamber Agmeth Escaf, who has been a member of the Government bench since the Historical Pact and who has been optimistic about the health reform. Likewise, in said commission, there are other squires of the national government such as María Fernanda Carrascal, Alfredo Mondragón and Alexandra Vásquez.

In this line of support there are also names such as Juan Carlos Vargas Soler and Karen Juliana López, from the peace seats, and Germán Gómez from the Comunes Party.

