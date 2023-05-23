The Colombian actresses who will be in MasterChef Celebrity

Very soon, one of the most beloved programs by Colombian viewers will return to Colombian television nights. This is MasterChef Celebrity, the cooking reality where famous Colombians will have to face demanding tests in the most famous kitchen in the country to break through in the competition.

The channel recently released some advances on what will be this new season in which different personalities from the country are summoned who will have to conquer the chefs with their dishes and preparations.

Some of the faces that will be part of this new edition are nine well-known actresses who moved away for a while from the spotlight of series and movies to be able to compete in MasterChef, who are the chosen ones.

One of the most prominent celebrities in this version is Francisca Estévez, the young actress who debuted on Colombian television with ‘La Nieta Elegida’, where she had the leading role that would make her known for new projects such as ‘La Primera Vez’, one of the most viewed series on Netflix comes to put on the apron.

Other celebrities who will be there are Carolina Acevedo, Zulma Rey, Daniela Tapia, Nela González, Marcela Benjumea, Luces Velásquez, Juliana Galvis and Martha Isabel Bolaños.

The celebrities have been very excited to be part of this project and to take on the challenge of cooking and face other participants with more or less experience than them in this art.