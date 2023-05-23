Inter fan gets married on the day of the Champions League final and wants TV. The outburst of the future wife- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Inzaghi’s team will challenge Manchester City on Saturday 10 June to win the Champions League. But there are those who had already organized a wedding for that date. And now he wants to find a way to watch the game

At the start of the season, no one would have ever imagined Inter in the Champions League final. Simone Inzaghi’s team will face Manchester City in Istanbul on 10 June. And there is, therefore, who organized the wedding that Saturday. Like a couple now engulfed in a dilemma. Basically, the future groom is a Nerazzurri fan, while the future bride is rightly busy preparing for what should be one of the best days of her life. And here is his unsettling proposal: put a television to show the game in the room where the party will take place. Also because relatives and some friends, like him, are probably Inter fans too.

She, however, absolutely does not want to know about such a thing. He will certainly be defending himself by arguing that a match not to be lost (from every point of view), after eliminating Milan in the semifinals and taking a rematch from elimination (with two draws, the away goal was worth) of 2003. The Rossoneri won the final in Manchester that year against Juventus on penalties, while Inter had to take the field against the Citizens.

And now the bride is letting off steam in a famous forum seeking comfort and advice from the other brides. His post went viral. Hello everyone! I'm getting married on June 10, 2023 and ironically that day is the Champions League final. And even more ironically in the final is Inter, my future husband's team. He says he doesn't mind watching the game that day, but he insists on putting a TV in the lounge for the other guests saying I'll look bad if I don't. Honestly, for me the bad impression is made by those who at a wedding, moreover of their own son, nephew, friend, are estranged and watch the game instead of celebrating. Am I the weird one? What do you think? Thank you very much to those who will answer, it reads.