African football: what to remember from Francis Ngannou’s new contract

Party of theUFCFrancis Ngannou wisely waited for the organization that would sign him at his fair value to relaunch. PFL arrived and his wish was granted, offering in the wake of this lucrative contract, a new way of seeing African sportsmen in general, and African footballers in particular.

Patience

” Good things come to those who wait for “, says the maxim. A group of words that speaks in an intelligible voice to the evils of the African footballer. In a hurry, he very often goes to the first comer to end up in a limbo of regrets. winding roads that the predator made the choice to avoid giving himself the time. His return to the octagon announced next year, his passion will come before the opinions of many connoisseurs who think more of themselves when they think of your career.

Passion

Once patience has fortified your inner core, passion becomes obvious. The right club is now the one that will allow you to experience it to the fullest.

A specialist in MMA, Ngannou will therefore put boxing at the center of the discussions, before giving it a definitive place. The goal is obviously not to regret anything in the future. 2023 he steps into the ring, 2024 he reconnects with mixed martial arts. Basically if playing football is your passion, sign where you are sure to play.

Francis Ngannou should step into the ring this year for a boxing match. 🥊 Who would you see it against? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x1tE2kBB6O — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) May 16, 2023

money

Patience, passion, money: here we are. Ngannou “hit people for a living”, he must be paid accordingly. Double world champion, his check should have nothing to do with that of others.

We are talking about the biggest signing in the league, or even said sport: excellent news. « I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man », will tweet in particular the native of Batié, in Cameroon. “I am not a businessman. I am a business »mean by that.

African or not, every athlete should be paid – seek payment – ​​according to their performance. Kepa better paid at Chelsea than Édouard Mendy, is one of these pieces of information that gives a biased image of the king of sport. The Senegalese should naturally have been increased when he was the best goalkeeper in the world.

✅ According to several English media, Edouard Mendy🦁🇸🇳 has rejected a 6-year contract extension from Chelsea. He considered the contract “disrespectful” because of the salary offered. Mendy wants a salary equal to that of Kepa who is his competitor. pic.twitter.com/Z753Y7hlpH — Footsen (@footsen221) December 22, 2022

Africa

To top off the show, completing the signing of one of the best deals in the history of the sport, Ngannou was given the position of chief manager of PFL Africa. Employers coupled with a seat on the institution’s board of directors, to defend the interests of combatants.

In other words, Tyson Fury’s potential future challenger, an English boxer, will not only be able to schedule events on his continent, but also and above all ensure that his colleagues are treated very well. Fulfilled, a wish very dear to the one who will have succeeded in obtaining for his adversaries, a compensation of at least 2 million dollars.

🚨💰 Ngannou revealed that he succeeded in obtaining the guarantee that his future opponent at the PFL pockets 2 million dollars! (🎙️ Ngannou via his Youtube channel) pic.twitter.com/Ejydv7pBe7 — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) May 16, 2023

However, more than the wallet, the briefcase. How do you impact your environment? Africa needs strong people to pull it up, its footballers must take inspiration from this administrative clause of Mr. Ngannou, just to gain in stature.

There is certainly no question of asking for a post of chairman with each lease, but to use his position to get more involved… to participate in the socio-economic growth of the Cradle of Humanity.