The handshake that took place between the pavilions of Eicma effectively ratified the start of the 2003 partnership between Airoh e Yamaha Italy.

«We are extremely satisfied to have signed the agreement with such a prestigious brand as Yamaha with which to grow together in the Italian market: we share values ​​such as product quality and the will to give the best possible service to our users – underlined Antonio Locatelli, founder of AIROH – and in this sense our presence in Yamaha dealers, as well as gratifying us, allows us to get in touch with a large, extremely qualified clientele, which ranges from off-road to road motorcycling».

The details of the operation concern the distribution of the Bergamo-based company’s entire helmet collection through the Yamaha Italia retail channel, made up of over 160 dealers throughout the country.

“I am very happy with this new partnership with AIROH: a company with which we share values ​​such as technology, quality and design. The range proposed by AIROH fits perfectly with the Yamaha line up of our products and customers will be able to access through the network of official dealers a complete offer that satisfies any need, from off road to road to scooter. This is one of those partnerships that are destined to create value for both brands, but also and above all for our customers and dealers” commented Andrea Colombi, Country Manager of Yamaha Italy.

In support of the partnership, AIROH and Yamaha Italia will also develop activations on the promotion front, joining forces in joint marketing activities which will see the organization of events aimed at the final consumer.