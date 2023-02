He was called Jo Raquel Tejada. She was born in Chicago in 1940, from a Bolivian father who had a name worthy of the registry office of Totò (Armando Carlos Tejada Urquizo) and was an aeronautical engineer; and a mother, Josephine Sarah Hall, of English descent, descended from a Mayflower passenger. Maybe that’s why she was so beautiful. Miscegenation, as we know, is successful.

