The ”Combined Resolve XVIII” concluded

The multinational exercise has ended at the Hohenfels base in Germany Combined Resolve XVIIIin which the Italian Army participated with personnel and assets of the 4th Tank Regiment.

The objective of the exercise was to implement the interoperability of the procedures between the participating armies, verify the limitations of the communications network, encourage the training of the operating platforms, systematize the methods of logistical support.

The brigade’s tank unit Garibaldi it conducted tactical activities confirming that it possessed a high level of operations during the entire exercise, thanks also to its logistic component which supported the maneuver efficiently and effectively.