The Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of the Economic and Technological Development Zone launched a publicity campaign for the protection of wild animals



In order to further enhance the rule of law awareness of the people in the jurisdiction to protect wild animals, advocate a civilized and healthy lifestyle, and build a harmonious ecological relationship between man and nature. Recently, the Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of the Economic and Technological Development Zone has actively carried out inspections and publicity work on wildlife protection, creating a good atmosphere for caring for wild animals, and eliminating illegal acts that destroy wild animals from the source.

Strengthen publicity and education to create a good atmosphere. During the event, the Economic and Technological Development Zone joined hands with members of the “1+X” alliance and staff to distribute publicity materials, through publicity and explanation of “Wild Animal Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Wild Animal Protection Regulations of the People’s Republic of China” and other laws Regulations and policies stipulate that publicize the concept of advocating the protection of wild animals to the masses, and encourage the masses to report illegal activities involving wild animals. At present, 2 publicity activities have been carried out, more than 68 copies of publicity materials have been distributed, and more than 20 consultations have been answered.

Increase inspection efforts to maintain ecological security. During the inspection, law enforcement officers focused on law enforcement inspections on restaurants and pet stores. At the same time, relevant shop owners are required to strictly abide by the relevant regulations prohibiting illegal hunting, management, and consumption of wild animals. Through law enforcement inspections, no behavior of eating wild animals has been found. Up to now, a total of 8 law enforcement inspections have been carried out, more than 16 law enforcement officers have been dispatched, and 85 business premises have been inspected.

Next, the Economic and Technological Development Zone will continue to strengthen the publicity of wildlife protection, increase the inspection and management of wild animals in key areas of the jurisdiction, and escort the ecological environment of the jurisdiction.