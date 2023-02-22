ROVIGO – A great one angioma in one eyebasically a benign vascular tumor of the eye socket, which was increasing in size and causing serious visual disturbances. A’delicate operation. And a result thatUlss Polesana proudly points out, because the patient – subjected to the complex intervention for orbital pathology, performed with collaborations of different medical teams – he was discharged at 6pm on the day of the operation. At the scheduled office visit the following day, he presented no complications and, at the visit a month later, the symptoms for which he had referred to the specialists had completely disappeared.

THE TEAM

All this thanks to the excellent synergistic work of the team of Dr. Luigi Caretti, Director of Ophthalmology and Dr. Pietro Amistà, Director of Neuroradiologiabut also of the hybrid angiography room of the hospital citizen inaugurated in June 2021 , an innovative combination, unique at the moment on the local scene: its particularity lies in the combination of a new biplane angiograph, which alone is worth one million euro, and a mobile operating bed for mainly neurosurgical and vascular surgery operations, so as to allow micro invasive procedures of very high precision in short times.

It is a highly innovative structural and organizational model, which combines in the operating block the typical equipment of an operating room with advanced radiological diagnostic equipment such as thedigital angiographer, enabling more sophisticated and less invasive surgical procedures to be performed, with the simultaneous support of radiological and angiographic images. «All the phases of the delicate combined surgical operation – the healthcare company remarks in a note – were performed without moving the patient from the operating bed with the maximum safety guaranteed by the biplane angiograph. The intervention was multidisciplinary, that is to say it was rotated around the surgical bed diverse team collaborating with each other, who removed a large, damaging and expanding orbital angioma, embolizing it to block the blood flow and removing it. The operation carried out in these ways was possible thanks to the high professionalism of all the staff».

