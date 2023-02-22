ROVIGO – A great one angioma in one eyebasically a benign vascular tumor of the eye socket, which was increasing in size and causing serious visual disturbances. A’delicate operation. And a result thatUlss Polesana proudly points out, because the patient – subjected to the complex intervention for orbital pathology, performed with collaborations of different medical teams – he was discharged at 6pm on the day of the operation. At the scheduled office visit the following day, he presented no complications and, at the visit a month later, the symptoms for which he had referred to the specialists had completely disappeared.
THE TEAM
All this thanks to the excellent synergistic work of the team of Dr. Luigi Caretti, Director of Ophthalmology and Dr. Pietro Amistà, Director of Neuroradiologiabut also of the hybrid angiography room of the hospital
THE FUTURE
The director general of Ulss Polesana Patricia Simionato underlines how «The forthcoming installation of the new MRI offers completeness to the technological and imaging equipment of the Rovigo Hospital and the Complex Operative Unit of Neuroradiology: our area offers the best answers in the treatment of neurological pathologyunfortunately growing. I thank the various teams of professionals who, thanks to a multidisciplinary approach and undisputed medical and scientific preparation, allow these excellent results and the full exploitation of the room, an extraordinarily important investment for the hospital