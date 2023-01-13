40 best athletes of the week of sports excellence held from December 5 to 11 received envelopes.

These envelopes given by the Chadian Olympic and Sports Committee (COST) amount to 50 thousand FCFA for each best athlete and 200 thousand FCFA for each best team.

On behalf of the ten federations that took part in this week of sporting excellence, Mr. Tchang Wei Tchang, thanked COST for this commendable initiative” which allowed ”our athletes to rub shoulders and measure”. ”We dare to believe that this will continue in 2023 and why not in the following years so that Chadian sport can take off,” he wishes.

For his part, the 1st vice-president of COST, Bani Gata Ngoulou, acknowledged that Chadian sport is in a “comatose state”.

He called for the “emergency” holding of the Estates General of Sports, as promised by the Minister of Sports, and for the “immediate” applicability of the resulting recommendations to “postpone” things. ”Of course, the State must provide the necessary means in real time to give new impetus and new synergy to the development of sport in our country”, he has already proposed.