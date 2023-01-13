Home Business Markets: focus on Davos, US quarterly and Boj in the week of January 16-20
Markets: focus on Davos, US quarterly and Boj in the week of January 16-20

Markets: focus on Davos, US quarterly and Boj in the week of January 16-20

Over the next week, the spotlight will be on the Swiss city of Davos, where the World Economic Forum will be held starting Monday. Some exponents of the ECB and the Federal Reserve will also take part in the event, whose comments will be important for any indications on the next monetary policy moves.

Still on the subject of central banks, the Bank of Japan will meet on Wednesday, which could announce new measures regarding the control of the yield curve, after having widened the rate fluctuation band at its last meeting in December.

On Thursday, however, the minutes relating to the last meeting of the ECB will be released, useful for analyzing the opinions of the members of the Governing Council on quantitative tightening and on the latest rate hike from 50 basis points, which brought the main refinancing rate to 2.5%.

As regards the macroeconomic agenda, the final December data on inflation in the euro area and those on industrial production and retail sales in the United States and China stand out in the next eighth. As regards the latter, the reading on GDP for the fourth quarter will also be disseminated.

During the week, the American quarterly season will come alive, opened today by the accounts of the banking giants Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan and Citigroup. Finally, it should be remembered that Wall Street will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday, while Friday will be a day of technical deadlines on options.

