The countdown is on: The time has come: Smartbroker will become SMARTBROKER+

If you are interested in shares, funds & Co., you can hardly avoid our in-house broker. With our tried-and-tested trading platform, we are targeting investors who want to put their portfolio together at particularly low cost. The large selection of trading venues already offers a wide-ranging investment universe and via gettex stock trading is even possible from 0 euros (from 500 euros per trade, plus standard market spreads and allowances). [TE1] possible. A large selection of funds (with no front-end load), ETFs and savings plans as well as derivatives for experienced investors complete the portfolio.

With SMARTBROKER+ we have completely revised our previous Smartbroker. The relaunch can initially be seen visually: Investors can expect an innovative design and intuitive handling. But looks aren’t everything. In the future, the centerpiece will be the app, which offers everything you need for a successful depot. News alerts, watch lists, analyst ratings and an extensive discover area with exciting investment ideas provide the tools to invest at a professional level. Our app should become a constant companion: register once and the depot and the news ticker are always at hand on the cell phone. And best of all: Our customers continue to benefit from the most favorable conditions.

Equities, funds, ETFs and derivatives – all in one portfolio

Regardless of whether you are new to the world of the stock exchange and are taking the first steps or have already gained many years of stock exchange experience: the new SMARTBROKER+ has all the tools ready to make more of your money. So that the performance achieved with shares, funds & Co. arrives fully in the portfolio and is not reduced by high costs, our conditions naturally remain favorable and via gettex share trading is still possible from 0 euros (from 500 euros per trade, plus standard market spreads and allowances).

Trade your favorite shares, keep an overview with watch lists, set up a flexible savings plan in just a few clicks or discover our comprehensive range of warrants, certificates and knockouts: SMARTBROKER+ offers the full range of services of a classic custodian bank at the low prices of a neo-broker. In future, the custody accounts and the clearing account will then be managed by Baader Bank, with which we have gained a strong and renowned partner.

Get your first impressions of SMARTBROKER+ now

SMARTBROKER+ is about to start. If you want to familiarize yourself with the new design now, you can click on this link and subscribe to an e-mail distribution list there. We will then inform you about the further development of the Smartbroker. That way you won’t miss any information.

Coming soon: The SMARTBROKER+ app

Trading im Web, iOS & Android

Watch lists and real-time price data

News, key figures and analyst ratings

Discover area with exciting investment ideas

And as usual: favorable conditions and a wide range of products

This post is from the current issue “Fund Special”, the customer magazine from FondsDISCOUNT.de. Author: KS, Smartbroker editorial team

