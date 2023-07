Tennis player Petra Kvitová got married, a year after getting engaged at the All England Club, coach Jiří Vaněk became her husband. For their big day, they chose the Oblík estate, a resort in the heart of the Bohemian Highlands, as the venue. The information was brought by blesk.cz and extra.cz. “I will leave it without comment, I prefer not to say anything about it,” Milan Čepák, Food and Beverage specialist of the resort near Loun, where the wedding took place, told Sport.cz in the evening.

