The 27-year-old Englishman is most effective in the attacking half of the field, but he showed that he is no stranger to defending either. In the 27th minute of the match at 0-1, he first stopped Mohamed Salah’s pass to Diogo Jota after returning in a full sprint, preventing Liverpool’s 100% goal chance, and assisted Julian Álvarez’s equalizer after the subsequent counter-attack.

“Jack saved us from conceding the second goal, this is exactly the season he can help us. In this match, however, we performed one of the best performances in the seven years that I have been with the team. All the players were absolutely fantastic,” coach Pep Guardiola paid tribute to his team.

But back to Grealish. With his incessant activity on the left wing, he literally terrorized Liverpool’s right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, adding to his performance with a goal a quarter of an hour before the end. With a nice interplay with Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish knocked Alexander-Arnold out of the game and closed the score to the final 4:1 with an accurate finish from the first touch.

“I love it. There’s nothing better than being successful. We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we were great. Especially in the second half,” the English representative reminded that the final result was mainly decided by the second act, in which Citizens scored three goals. By the way, toothless Liverpool did not even shoot at the goal during it.