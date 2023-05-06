Two saves and goal of the year. The boys say it was a coincidence, but I don’t think so, Juroška smirked

Baník won a great 4-0 against Brno and took an important step to save the messed up league season. “It was an extremely important match for us. There were rumors that it would be easy, that we would easily save ourselves, but if we didn’t manage the match today, we would be under enormous pressure. While our opponents can win, we can only lose in this group,” emphasized the 30-year-old defender.

Two goals and one wonderful goal. Was it your best match for Baník?

From the point of view of those numbers, sure, probably yes. Ever since Liberec, when I jumped back into the lineup, the matches weren’t bad, the performance somehow improved and overall as a team we play a lot better. A week ago in Olomouc, we were productive and today again, we played with gusto. It was an important match, it’s definitely a boost for us.

Does sending those crosses into the box in quotes a little easier when you know that Tijani, who is in great form right now, is going there?

So in Brno (1:2) we were cornered by their Tijani (Mohamed). Now it worked out for us. I tried to put it more on the rear, because Tijani from Brno can deflect it on the front, that's what he's strong at. Our Tijani (Muhamed) was also excellently complemented by Klimič (Jiří Klíma). Today it turned out great and it didn't matter if the big one (Tijani) or the small one (Cadu) went there. We flew at them and everything we said we fulfilled to the letter and it worked.

In the second half, you added a goal like candy after a long-range shot, which you swept into the upper right corner of the goal. Is that exactly where you were headed?

As soon as Plavša (Srdjan Plavšič) gave it to me, I knew that I would move it and try to put it on the back burner. I already gave Berkovec one goal in preparation. Of course, the boys tease me that it’s a coincidence, but I don’t think so at all. It turned out pretty well.

From the stands, it seemed that the ball jumped a little… Wasn’t it an emergency shot?

Not out of necessity at all. I knew I wanted to shoot, but I put the ball a little more to the left with my first touch, the more I had to wrap and tighten the shot.

You weren’t even happy after that goal. There was just this gesture Come give me a hug, boys.

(laughs) I don’t know, the emotions were just like that.

From the last two games, in Olomouc and now against Brno, you have a score of 8:1. Are you really annoyed that you only have to play the save group?

Of course. I don’t want to say that we don’t belong there, because it’s our own fault, but all the more we have to pretend that we don’t belong there. And not just in one game, but in every other game until the end. There are four games left and we will want to win them all.

Isn’t there a risk of complacency after such a beginning of superstructure?

You lost to Brno twice in the season. Did you have enough confidence going into the third game against each other?