Slavia has fighters and warriors, the former support from Eden believes before the derby. They see an advantage in foreigners

A look at Slavia’s squad suggests that it is almost absolutely necessary that coach Jindřich Trpišovský sends a proper foreign injection to the pitch. Hovorka admits that when there are too many players from abroad in the lineup, it can give the impression that there is a lack of charge. But the former stopper of the stitched team has no doubts that the team from Eden will go all out for Letná, no matter who runs out. “I think we have warriors and fighters in the team, but they have to sell that performance at the given moment,” says the former stopper.

He alludes to the fact that, despite the indisputable quality of football, Slavia has not been able to win recently on opponents’ pitches. |He himself always looked forward to heated and heated matches. “Either you collapse as a player, or you want to enjoy it,” says the former mainstay of the team from Eden, who also played for Letná during her career.

How will David Hovorka experience the Prague “S” derby?Video : Sport.cz