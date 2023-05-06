From Piedmont to Portugal, fire brigade exercise – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 06 – From Piedmont to Portugal to participate in an international exercise: 33 firefighters, 21 forest firefighters volunteers, 25 vehicles and three ‘Company Zero’ health workers took part in Eu Modex Pt 2023 , a three-day intensive training, together with operators from Portugal, Spain, Germany and France.



In the locality of Abrantes, a large-scale vegetation fire was simulated, to test the joint and integrated analysis and response capabilities of the specialized fire-fighting modules of the national civil protection system and the European Union. (HANDLE).

