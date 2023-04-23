The CPPCC held a party group (enlarged) meeting and a general meeting of government officials to study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speech_Department News_Jiangmen People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Zhu Leilei Correspondent/Yang Shuangyun) On April 21, the CPPCC held a meeting of the party group (enlarged) and a general meeting of government officials to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions, and conscientiously implement the province’s , The spirit of the city’s cadre conference, and comprehensive mobilization and deployment of the study, publicity and implementation of the CPPCC system. Zhang Yuanxing, Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Party Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. City leaders Peng Zhangrui, Lai Yanfen, Ren Anliang, Tang Huihong and Li Wencong attended the meeting.

Zhang Yuanxing emphasized that the entire CPPCC system must deeply understand the significance and strategic considerations of the general secretary’s important speeches and important instructions, enrich the connotation and practical requirements, and earnestly strengthen the ideological, political, and action consciousness of doing a good job in learning, publicity, and implementation. To unify thinking, unify will, and unify action, we will have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”, closely follow the general secretary, forge ahead The new journey contributes wisdom to the Jiangmen practice of actively exploring Chinese-style modernization.

Zhang Yuanxing emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the primary task of promoting high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, closely follow the optimization and upgrading of the municipal party committee’s “1+6+3” work deployment, work hard, work hard, and focus on building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Become the strategic fulcrum of the new development pattern, improve the level of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, build a modern industrial system, promote coordinated regional development, carry out theme education and other important requirements, focus on the construction of Guanghai Bay LNG reserve distribution base, and promote the high-quality development of primary and secondary education groups in our city , support large-scale manufacturing enterprises to become stronger and better, and the development of the deep processing industry of agricultural products, etc., conduct in-depth investigations and research, carry out democratic supervision, actively offer advice and suggestions, plan and carry out the “city business · mayor face-to-face” consultation forum, and innovate to create “city affairs are easy to discuss “Grassroots consultation and discussion brand, effectively plan, organize, and implement the theme education of the CPPCC, and gather all forces to promote the high-quality development of Jiangmen.

Zhang Yuanxing emphasized that it is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions as the top priority and primary political task at present and in the future, and combine the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong. Combined with the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, learn and understand as a whole, and implement as a whole. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen learning and publicity, strengthen investigation and research, make careful deployment and arrangements, promote full coverage of learning and training, and promote the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speeches and important instructions to take root in the CPPCC system and produce fruitful results.