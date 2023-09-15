The Cracks in the Earth: Groundwater Extraction’s Devastating Consequences in the US

Massive Groundwater Extraction Causing Cracks in US Southwest

Cracks are emerging all over the southwestern parts of the United States, including Arizona, Utah, California, and Texas. Experts attribute this phenomenon to the widespread extraction of groundwater. The US Geological Survey (USGS) explains that over 80 percent of the known land subsidence in the US is a result of groundwater use, which is often overlooked as an environmental consequence of land and water practices.

The extraction of groundwater from natural aquifers causes the soil to lose support, leading to compression and instability. As a result, the land sinks and fissures form. Joseph Cook, from the Arizona Geological Survey, stated that this is not a naturally occurring phenomenon but rather something humans have caused. The impact of these fissures can be extensive and damaging, threatening roads, households, canals, and dams, as well as posing a threat to property, livestock, and human lives.

In Arizona alone, where the problem has been monitored since 2002, a staggering 272 kilometers of fissures have been mapped. These intermountain basins are particularly prone to these cracks, highlighting the serious consequences of groundwater extraction.

Groundwater depletion is a significant concern. Groundwater, which serves as a major source of fresh water on Earth, provides nearly half of all drinking water and approximately 40 percent of global irrigation. However, there is an alarming trend of over extraction.

According to a recent report by The New York Times, aquifers are being depleted at a faster rate than they are being replenished. Natural sources such as rainwater, which filters through the ground, usually replenish aquifers. Unfortunately, this natural mechanism is no longer keeping up with the increasing demand for water. This poses a crisis as approximately 90% of water systems in the United States rely on aquifers.

Warigia Bowman, a water expert and law professor at the University of Tulsa, expressed concern about the severity of the issue, stating that parts of the United States could be left without drinking water. The problem may worsen as climate change leads to more frequent droughts, compelling farmers to rely even more heavily on groundwater for irrigation.

Furthermore, the impact of pumping groundwater on Earth’s stability is evident. Scientists have discovered that human activities, through extensive pumping of underground water over an extended period, can alter the distribution of this resource and even the inclination of the Earth’s axis. A study published in Geophysical Research Letters in 2023 reveals that between 1993 and 2010, the extraction of 2,150 gigatons of water caused the Earth’s axis to tilt nearly 80 cm to the east.

As this crisis unfolds, it is imperative that measures are taken to address the over-extraction of groundwater and prevent further damage to the environment and human lives.

