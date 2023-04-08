The group C&S enters the capital of the brand Seville. After the recent acquisition of Texo srlwhich has strengthened its presence in the formal wear segment, C&S accelerates in the creation of “a widespread pole of garment packaging in the heart of Italy”, communicates the player.

C&S enters the ownership of the Seville brand together with the family Whitebait, which remains co-owner with the functions mainly of style research and development. Specifically, as part of the operation, a new company was created in which 51% is owned by C&S, while the Bianchetti family still owns 49% of the brand.

The Seville-based brand from the Marches, underlines C&S, brings its wealth of sartorial skills and product construction to the group. Born in Marotta (PU) in 2006 from the Bianchetti family, Seville is a reality that since its entry into the market has experienced rapid commercial success thanks to the intuition of its trousers with mid-thigh fabric inserts inspired by Spanish horsemen, hence the name that recalls the Andalusian capital.

The success of this garment has made it possible to launch a product diversification strategy aimed at satisfying the needs of its reference target, placing itself in the panorama of made in Italy men’s fashion.

“The partnership with the Bianchetti family – he comments Frederick Corneli of C&S – aims to relaunch the brand through a strategy of values ​​and repositioning in both the domestic and international markets, leveraging on the values ​​that have made the Seville brand one of the most important in the Italian market in the past”.

The operation strengthens the direct contact of C&S with the retail sector, working side by side with the brands Haikure, Pdf and others in the definition phase, and could generate “a profitable exchange” with the divisions Style Services Luxe e Style Services Denimthrough which C&S offers its experience in the world of jeans, luxury and formal wear.