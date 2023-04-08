As of: 04/08/2023 10:43 p.m

Because of a 1: 2 (1: 1) defeat at Lazio Rome, Juventus failed to get close to the international places in Serie A on Saturday (April 8th, 2023). Inter and AC Milan also gave up points unnecessarily.

Adrien Rabiot (42nd) had meanwhile equalized the lead through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (38th) for Juve. Mattia Zaccagni (53rd) ensured that the record champions’ hopes of being able to enter the European Cup despite the 15-point deduction for accounting fraud were dampened. With 44 points, Turin is still in seventh place and four points behind the international places.

29th matchday

Gosen’s goal is not enough for Inter

Already on Friday (April 7th, 2023) Inter Milan could not get past a 1-1 (1-0) win at US Saleritana despite a goal by Robin Goses. The former German national player, who was recently ignored by national coach Hansi Flick, scored the opening goal in the early stages (6th minute). Striker Romelu Lukaku, who was racially insulted during the week after his late penalty goal in the cup semi-final against Juventus (1-1), prepared the goal with a header.

Gosens and Lukaku then had the chance to make the result clearer in the first half. The Belgian later missed the best chance of making it 2-0 with a crossbar header from just a few yards out (65′), otherwise goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept the hosts in the game with numerous saves – and that was rewarded. A cross from Antonio Candreva slipped so happily that it ended up in the Inter goal for a late equalizer (90′). However, Inter were lucky in one scene: Boulaye Dia hit the crossbar with a direct acceptance in the 71st minute.

Dry spell continues

Because of the equalizer, the result crisis of the Milanese persists. Inter has been without a win for six competitive games and has only picked up one point from the past four games in the league. Because AS Roma, who are now in third place, won against FC Torino with a penalty goal by Paulo Dybala (7th), the Milanese fell out of the Champions League ranks.

However, local rivals Milan also failed to distance themselves further from Inter. After a goalless draw with FC Empoli, the two Milan clubs remain just a point apart – AC are fourth on 52 points, with Inter behind on 51. Atalanta Bergamo (48 points) missed the chance to overtake Inter in their 0-2 (0-0) defeat against FC Bologna and remains sixth ahead of Juve.

Naples is not naked

At the top, SSC Napoli was able to keep the lead over second Lazio Rome. After 2-1 (0-1) at US Lecce, the Serie A leaders remain 16 points clear and are getting closer to their third league title in club history. Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave Naples the lead (18′), after Federico Di Francesco equalized (52′), an own goal by Antonino Gallo (64′) gave the favorites the win.