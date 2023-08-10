A bit boring, the young Pilsen defender scowls. He takes the basic lineup as a dream come true

Looking at the shapely attackers of Gzira, one could expect a lot of unpleasant and hard fights. But the muscle-bound forwards did not give the West Bohemian defense much air.

“We had video. It was clear that they were strong and fast. I personally like fights, they are not a problem for me. I knew what I was getting into. We showed a quality team performance. We knew it was an important game and it looked like it. We gave one hundred percent to the match and the result came,” said Dweha.

He arrived at Štruncový sady before the season from the second league Vyškov and it seems that he has settled in the starting line-up. He found a place in the defensive trio with Robin Hranáč and Lukáš Hejda.

“It’s a dream come true after I came from the second highest league to one of the best Czech teams. Pilsen is a good step in my career. I’m still waiting for the first goal, but I believe it will come soon,” says Dweh.

On the other hand, he is still dealing with the demanding schedule that Pilsen currently has and will probably have for a few more weeks. That means a league match at the weekend and a cup match during the week.

“We dream of playing big European matches, but in some duels I feel tired around the 70th minute. I have to learn to get used to this mode, there is no other chance,” he is clear.

He also appreciates the atmosphere, over 10 thousand fans arrived at the stadium for the match with Gzira. He said he experienced something similar, for example, when representing Liberia, but on the club scene it is something special and special for him. “The atmosphere is amazing, the audience always pushes us forward for the whole 90 minutes. We thank them very much,” adds Dweh.