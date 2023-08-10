the condolences of his “boys” [notiziediprato.it]

10.08.2023 h 18:08 comments

Fenis Gabrielli, the historic bartender of the Livi high school, has died: the condolences of her “boys”

For years it has been the point of reference for the students of the school in via Marini, not only serving them breakfast but also acting as a confidant and advisor. Volunteering and her love for dogs are her great passions

For years she was the “mom” of many Livi high school students, who every morning came to her counter not only to buy crushed and fruit juices, but also to have a chat and above all to hear her contagious laugh that put them in a good mood . Fenis Gabrielli, historic bartender at Livi, passed away today 10 August at the age of 63, after battling cancer.

She would retire in two years. After leaving school in via Marini she went to work in a pasta factory in Mezzana. In the meantime she continued to cultivate her two great passions: volunteering (for years she served at the pizzeria on the Casale sports field) and her love for dogs. For some years now, Fenis Gabrielli had been part of an association created to adopt racing Spanish greyhounds which are suppressed or abandoned at the end of their “career”.

The news of his death spread quickly among the former Livi students who filled Fenis’ Facebook page with messages of condolence where, even years after attending the institute, the affection and bond that it united the boys – many of them now adults – with their barmaid.

Fenis’s body is on display in the Iris farewell chapels in Piazza del Mercato Nuovo, while the funeral will be held tomorrow 11 August at 10 in the parish church of the Badie.

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:

10.08.2023 h 18:08

comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

