The Department of Defense and the Disaster Reduction Center (Defense Center) of the Chinese Academy of Water Sciences launched a joint reading activity for youth theoretical study groups

News from this site In order to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The Disaster Reduction Center (Defense Center) of the Academy of Water Sciences launched a joint reading activity for youth theoretical study groups. All young people attending the meeting carefully studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on “Developing the Digital Economy and Seizing the Commanding Heights of Future Development”. The application of digital technologies such as flow and flood forecasting in the water conservancy industry and other related content, three young representatives of the Defense Department focused on learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and talked about their experiences in combination with digital twin water conservancy.

Everyone agreed that it is necessary to further improve the political position, deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech “Developing the Digital Economy and Seizing the Commanding Heights of Future Development”, deeply understand its significance, rich connotation and practical requirements, and effectively enhance political consciousness and ideological consciousness , Act consciously. At the same time, it is necessary to combine the actual work of the Department of Defense, deeply grasp the outstanding characteristics of digital technology, promote the better application of digital technology in flood and drought disaster prevention, and provide strong support for the high-quality development of water conservancy.

This joint reading activity has further enriched the content and form of the activities of the youth theory study group, expanded the “friend circle” of the youth theory study group, and promoted the young party members of the Defense Department to broaden their horizons and improve their skills. In the next step, the Youth Theory Study Group of the Defense Department will take the opportunity of in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Improve the supporting capacity of water conservancy science and technology innovation, contribute wisdom and strength to the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance in the water conservancy field, and promote the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage.