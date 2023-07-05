The developers reveal that they have not delivered cession areas in Valledupar

During a debate on political control in the Valledupar Municipal Council, the head of the Planning Advisory Office, Cecilia Castro, explained which developers have not handed over cession areas to the municipality.

“María Camila Norte, La Fontana, Marsella Real, San Pedro Urbanization, La Castellana Urbanization, El Pañuelo lot, made up of the Marsellas, Santillana and Torres del Norte urban projects, which generated 2 assignment areas and have not delivered”, Castro stated.

The official of the Valledupar Mayor’s Office also mentioned the urbanizations “Comfacesar Heights, The Americas, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia; St. Helena, Atlantis building; closed set Barcelona; Villa Ligia stages 1,2, 3 and 4; Streets stages 1,2, 3 and 4; Don Clemente; Raphael Escalona; closed set St. Francis of Assisi; St. Rosary; Don Carmelo stages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5; Ziruma Heights and Ziruma Corner”.

WHAT ARE THE ASSIGNMENT AREAS?

According to the Council of State, the free transfer areas “They constitute a consideration of the property owners for the capital gain generated by the different urban development actions of the municipalities. These are assets that are incorporated into the municipal patrimony, on the occasion of urban activity and that undoubtedly contribute to the integration of public space.

These places, according to the court, can be arranged for circulation, both pedestrian and vehicular, for parks, squares, green areas and the like for collective use.

MORE PENDING AREAS

Other urban projects that have not yet delivered these areas, according to Planning, are: “La Pradera Park, La Primavera, OGB Residential Units, Villa María, Villa Concha, Alamos 3 and 2, Villa de Catalina 1, 2 and 3 and Quintas de Alejandro”.

The adviser assured thatHe has done all the persuasive processes for them to deliver”, and that some of these builders have wanted to deliver, “but not in the right way.”

For his part, councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga said that “The defense of the cession areas has become a source of confrontation between community leaders and those who try, illegally, to appropriate these spaces that correspond to the public heritage of the municipality of Valledupar.”

This was confirmed by César Ahumada, president of commune 5: “What is happening is negligence on the part of the administration and the leaders are threatened, but we want to know what the administration will do with the ceded areas?”

