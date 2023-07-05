Inter: Frattesi’s agent confirms, Juve aims for Molina, Pulisic 14 million is not enough, Carolina returns to the bench, Pochettino inflames the London derby

Frattesi there is

L’Inter place the coup that the audience has been waiting for for days now, David Frattesi will be a player ofInter. As confirmed by the player’s agent, Joseph Riceafter yesterday’s long meeting, the midfielder will embrace the Nerazzurri cause: “We are very close, the companies will now find the agreement and few details are missing. Davide cared so much about it, we are happy”.

He was interested in Romawas courted by Juventus and coveted by Milanevil’Inter she was not surprised and was the first to get her hands on the talent of the Sassuolo. They will go to the neroverdi 25 million euros plus the tag of Muleteersstriker from Serie B. Now for the Milanese club the time has come for sales with Drunk always on the balance axis, for Correa you wait for the right offer while Luke would like to stay at all costs, but you have to talk to the Chelsea and understand the real intentions of Londoners.

One of Allegri’s favourites

Juventus begins to press the foot on the accelerator and dives headlong into the summer market, After the arrival of Weahthe bianconeri bet strongly on the defender ofAtletico Madrid, the Argentine Nahuel Molina. As Marca reports, the defender would be under the magnifying glass of the Old Lady, who could soon enter into negotiations with the Spaniards.

The old dot of Massimiliano Allegri he is a winger who could add quality to the squad, above all to raise the bar and try to reinforce a team that has lost several senators.

Pulisic, Milan must go further

Stefano Pioli has returned from holidays in Greece, the Rossoneri coach is preparing for the season to come amidst doubts and questions. The farewell of Paul Maldini shook the whole environment, the sale of Tone them it came as a bit of a surprise, but now it’s time to strengthen the team and make it competitive for the 2023/2024 season.

After the arrivals of Sportiello, Loftus-Cheek e Raveyreil Milan it is also close to Luke Romero and aims straight at the two Americans Moses e Pulisic, with the player’s Chelsea which is the first goal. THE Blues however, they would have returned an initial offer of 14 million euros to the sender, if the Milan he wants to bring Pulisic to Milan, he will have to go further.

Carolina lands in England

Il London City Lionessesclub that plays in the Women’s Championship, has officially announced the arrival of Carolina Morace, who will sit on the bench of the Dartford club. Carolina has signed a contract in black and white that binds her to the Lionesses until 2025. Carolina is thus preparing for the new adventure: “I am delighted to be the new coach of the London City Lionesses. This is a very exciting opportunity to join a women-led football club that is paving the way for women and girls to achieve their footballing ambitions. I look forward to playing my part in the London City journey. The club is motivated to win the Championship and I will work tirelessly with the players and management to ensure we can achieve the club’s ambitions”

Pochettino introduces himself: “Il Chelsea has been the best club in England for the last 15 years.”

Two days ago Mauricio Pochettino the coach of the moved presented himself to the press Chelsea. The fans of Tottenham who were hoping for his return in North Londona have been seduced and abandoned by presumed market rumors or such, which a few months ago told of a coach’s return home. Pochettino chose instead to marry at the Chelseahis statements have already dropped the London derby Between Spurs e Blues.

“I am very happy to be here today in Cobham and start my new job. My staff and I want to bring happiness back to this great club and we will work hard to ensure that the fans enjoy themselves and that the club wins, because Chelsea’s history tells us so. Chelsea have been the best club in England for the past 15 years. I know the Premier League well, I know that our fans are ready to get back on track to win.”

