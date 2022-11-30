On the afternoon of November 28, the Disaster Reduction and Relief Office of Anhui Province held a consultation and judgment meeting on dealing with severe cold wave weather. The meeting listened to the analysis, research and judgment of the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau on the recent meteorological situation and the work arrangements and preparations for members of the Disaster Reduction and Relief Committee to deal with severe cold wave weather. Report on the situation, analyze the development trend of the recent strong cold wave weather, and further study the deployment of prevention and response work. Bai Zhonghua, deputy director of the Provincial Disaster Reduction and Relief Office and deputy director of the Provincial Emergency Department, presided over the meeting. The liaison officers of other member units and the heads of relevant departments of the Provincial Emergency Department attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the severe cold wave weather has dropped sharply, showing a cliff-like decline. The main risk points of the strong cold wave weather are strong winds, cooling, and snowfall. The main areas affected are the Jiangnan and Dabie Mountains along the Yangtze River. On January 1, it is necessary to prevent its adverse effects on energy supply guarantee, road traffic, facility agriculture, power communication, epidemic prevention and control, and human health.

The meeting emphasized that departments at all levels should further strengthen their awareness of dealing with extreme weather, unify their thinking, attach great importance to it, earnestly do a good job in various preparations, and earnestly fight the first battle against extreme weather this year; Anhui Province’s Emergency Plan for Low-Temperature Rain, Snow and Freezing Disasters, comprehend and master the contents and requirements of the plan management, and ensure proficiency in the use of the plan; insist on strengthening the suspension of work and class in response to extreme weather, departmental emergency linkage and social response, management of key units for meteorological disaster prevention, etc. 3 The study and implementation of the mechanism documents, improve the emergency linkage response mechanism, promote inter-departmental collaboration and resource sharing, establish and improve the working mechanism for extreme weather prevention and response to suspension of work and business suspension; strengthen inspection and guidance, further strengthen the management responsibilities of industries and departments, and strengthen water ships. Guidance for key industries such as operations, inspection guidance must be detailed, effective, and targeted, and various support forces must be prepared to ensure that they can be in place in time when a disaster occurs. (Wang Wenqi)

